President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described air defence as Ukraine's top priority and called on partners to provide interceptor missiles from their existing stockpiles.

"Air defence. This is our top priority. It is the alpha and omega of our defence. And we need sufficient supplies to protect lives," he said in an address to participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia was constantly attacking Ukraine with jet-powered Shahed drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. He stressed that interceptor missiles were available in the United States, several European countries and other partner nations, and that they "should not simply be sitting in storage facilities."

As reported, in the same address, the president proposed an exchange whereby partners would provide interceptor missiles for Patriot and IRIS-T systems from their existing stockpiles in return for new missiles that Ukraine has already ordered.