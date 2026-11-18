The Main Centre for Special Monitoring of Ukraine registered an earthquake measuring 5.6 in Romania at 2:48 a.m. on November 18.

According to the centre's website, the earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 134 km, at 45.62° N and 26.64° E. It was situated in the seismically active Vrancea zone, at the junction of the Eastern and Southern Carpathians. The epicentre was closest to the village of Pleşi, in Bisoca commune, Buzău County, Romania.

The earthquake was felt in numerous Ukrainian settlements, with an intensity of 4–5 points on the MSK-64 scale. The strongest tremors were reported in the southwestern part of Odesa region's Izmail district and, among regional capitals, in Odesa itself. Meanwhile, according to local social media channels, tremors were also felt in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro and most regions of Ukraine. No tremors were reported in the regions farthest from the epicentre, including Sumy, Volyn and Kharkiv regions.

According to the specialized portal EarthquakeMap, the earthquake was felt by 19 million people in Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, including residents of the capitals Bucharest and Chisinau. However, the portal estimated its magnitude at 5.3. The strongest earthquakes in the Vrancea zone, with magnitudes exceeding 7, occurred in 1977, 1940 and 1802, causing numerous casualties and extensive destruction.