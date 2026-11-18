A total of 24,754 children remain in more than 650 residential care institutions across Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

"At the same time, we continue to document serious violations, including cases of physical, psychological and sexual abuse. Our institution recorded 205 such cases last year, and their number is increasing," he wrote on Telegram following a meeting with Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Valentina Falco.

According to the ombudsman, his office conducted 826 visits and 110 off-site inspections of such institutions last year, while in the first nine months of 2026 it had already carried out 758 inspections. These efforts resulted in the restoration of the rights of 11,324 children.

Lubinets also reported that five child rights protection centres are operating in Ukraine, in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Lutsk and Rivne, with another centre scheduled to open in Cherkasy by the end of the year. Under the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 2,825 children have been returned.