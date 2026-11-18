Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that will include ammunition, specialized sensors for air defence systems, military equipment and individual ration packs, the country's Department of National Defence has reported.

"Canada will provide an additional CAD45 million [approximately $35 million] to the Czech Ammunition Initiative, bringing its total contribution to CAD500 million," the statement said.

In addition, Canada will allocate approximately $62 million to procure specialized sensors for Ukraine's air defence systems and $23 million for winter equipment.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will also receive 1.6 million rounds of 20mm ammunition and 250,000 individual ration packs from Canadian Armed Forces stockpiles.