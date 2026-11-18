Following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein), 15 countries announced new military aid packages, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has reported.

"The main priority is protecting Ukrainian skies. Partners are allocating funds for air defence systems, missiles, radars and interceptor drones," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Other areas of support include the supply of fighter jets and ammunition, procurement of Ukrainian strike drones, joint defence production and new contributions to the PURL initiative.

As reported, Canada announced a new military aid package at the Ramstein meeting, including air defence missiles provided through the Czech ammunition initiative and 1.6 million rounds of ammunition to counter Shahed drones.