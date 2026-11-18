Russian forces shelled more than 40 settlements in Kherson region over the past day, including the city of Kherson. No civilians were killed or injured, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region's settlements, damaging an apartment building and a private house," he wrote on Telegram.

A vehicle garage and a private car were also damaged. Over the past day, two people were evacuated from liberated communities in the region.