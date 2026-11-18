Ukrainian air defence forces shot down or suppressed 126 of the 141 Russian attack drones launched overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"Enemy aerial attack assets were recorded hitting seven locations," the statement said.

According to the Air Force, starting at 6 p.m. on November 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed-type attack UAVs (73 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoy drones, launched from the directions of Oryol, Millerovo, Chauda and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea. A total of 59 jet-powered drones were among those neutralized.

The attack is ongoing, with several more attack drones still in Ukrainian airspace.