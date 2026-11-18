Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the region over the past day, killing a woman and injuring eight people, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"In the city of Chuhuiv, women aged 50, 71 and 74 suffered acute stress reactions; in the city of Izium, a 53-year-old man was injured; in the village of Lukashivka, in the Blyzniuky community, a 59-year-old woman was injured; in the city of Slobozhanske, a 62-year-old woman was injured; in the city of Lozova, a 43-year-old man was injured; and in the village of Ploske, in the Velykyi Burluk community, an 81-year-old woman was killed and a 60-year-old woman was injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.