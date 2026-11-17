Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky, during which they discussed the results of the work of the Prosecutor General's Office – in particular, cases related to the activities of the Khimprom criminal group.

"We must put a fair and decisive end to the history of this organization. The inevitability of punishment is a principle that must become the best response to the criminal activities of Khimprom and those associated with this organization," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel following the meeting.