Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States could help bring the war to an end by providing Ukraine with the means to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers. He made these remarks in an evening video address on Tuesday, November 17.

According to the head of state, the United States used to frequently speak of "peace through strength," but such rhetoric is now rarely heard. At the same time, in his view, this principle remains relevant. Zelenskyy said that peace comes to those who can defend life more effectively than those who destroy it.

"A Russia without ballistic missile launchers is a Russia motivated to end the war as quickly as possible. America can help with this. Everyone knows what is needed for that," the president said.

He said that instead of opening up satellite communications to target Russian and North Korean ballistic missile launchers near Ukraine's borders, the opposite is happening.

"And, unfortunately, the speed limit on Starshield remains in place even now in the temporarily occupied territories," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is currently negotiating this issue with the U.S. side. In addition, Zelenskyy thanked the countries that announced new support packages for Ukraine and the Ukrainian army during the Ramstein meeting.