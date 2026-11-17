Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced proposals by the head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Poklad regarding a set of internal measures aimed at strengthening the SBU.

In addition, during the briefing, they discussed the preparation of the Service's combat operations and identified the priorities among them. Following the discussion, the head of state instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the proposed internal changes.

"A briefing by SBU Head Oleksandr Poklad. We discussed the Service's combat operations currently being prepared and identified the priority ones. Poklad proposed a set of internal measures that could strengthen the SBU. I instructed that a corresponding comprehensive plan be prepared," the president said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday following the SBU head's briefing.

Zelenskyy also said there are answers to important personnel issues: "There are answers to important personnel issues as well. I thank everyone in the Security Service of Ukraine who is fighting and working truly for the sake of Ukraine's national interests and the security of our state."