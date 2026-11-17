The United States Department of the Treasury has extended a sanctions waiver allowing Russian crude oil imports to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline to continue until March 19, 2027.

The waiver was due to expire on November 21, 2026.

"The Foreign Ministry of Hungary received the information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that OFAC has extended until March 19, 2027 its guidance regarding transactions involving Lukoil or Litasco that are necessary to fulfil existing contracts or spot-market purchases of crude oil delivered or transported through the Druzhba crude oil pipeline," MOL said.

The guidance states that transactions must not involve U.S. entities or individuals or services of the U.S. financial system, or involve or benefit other blocked persons.