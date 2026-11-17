Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara announced plans to more than triple Ukraine's deep-strike capabilities by 2027.

At a press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, Khmara commented on the development of Ukraine's deep-strike capabilities, which are set to be scaled up.

"Regarding our deep-strike capabilities – we see potential in this area, and by 2027 we plan to more than triple our capabilities. The number of our rocket-propelled and conventional drones will more than triple. We will work on improving their effectiveness and ensuring they perform more effectively against enemy targets and targets on enemy territory. There is great potential here, and we are just getting started," the minister said.

In addition, he noted the importance of joint ventures with partners, as well as the continuation and quality of assistance. According to Khmara, he and his partners discussed "priority funding" today.

"We see that 62% should be allocated to drones. This includes FPV, Middle Strike, Deep Strike, and logistics drones. Therefore, it is important for us to develop joint production facilities so that our partners can invest their bilateral aid into these facilities, and we can receive these necessary, high-quality, and relevant assets in sufficient quantities," Khmara said.