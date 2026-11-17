German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says that criticizing strikes deep inside Russian territory aimed at destroying strategic military targets is pointless.

Speaking Tuesday at a press conference at NATO headquarters, which took place following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, he commented on criticism from U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent in Brussels.

"I mean, it needs to be clear, instead of criticizing strikes like that in Russia to destroy strategic military and military use targets is quite a stupid thing, I think. I mean, instead of criticizing that, we should rather criticize and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on civil energy, water, and heater infrastructure in Ukraine," Pistorius said.

He said this is "kind of terrorism." "And we should talk about that and about legal and legitimate strikes in Russia against non-civilian targets," the German defense minister said.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was cautious in his comments. "I think, without going into all the details, I think we all agree in NATO that it is important, of course, for Ukraine to do everything to defend themselves against Russia's attacks. We know they are largely targeting Ukraine's civilian population infrastructure, and secondly, to push back Russia's invasion, and that means along the front line, and here we can say that Ukraine is having some real successes," Rutte said.

He also noted that in order to "disable Russia's war machine, this war machine must be stopped." "We all agree that this is important, that this is necessary, and also important that we continue to support Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General added.