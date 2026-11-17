Powerful weapons are killing an increasing number of civilians across Ukraine, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) reported today. In October alone, at least 372 civilians were killed and 1,981 were wounded as a result of attacks, according to the UN HMMU's monthly update.

The report notes that the number of deaths and injuries in October of this year was 95 percent higher than in October 2025. The latest data show that the number of casualties this year is significantly higher than in previous years.

The UN reported that in October, Russian forces significantly intensified attacks on energy infrastructure across Ukraine, as the country prepares for its fifth winter under wartime conditions. The attacks damaged the electricity and heating infrastructure, temporarily disrupting power supplies and, in some cities, water supplies as well, forcing Ukrainian authorities to implement rolling blackouts across the country.

Experts note that long-range weapons (missiles and drones) remain the primary cause of civilian casualties, accounting for more than half of all deaths and injuries. In October, the number of casualties resulting from the use of glide bombs increased: the number of civilian fatalities doubled compared to September, totalling 92 dead and 331 wounded. Glide bombs and short-range drones accounted for nearly equal shares of civilian casualties – 18 and 19 percent, respectively.

In total, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 17,994 civilians have been killed and 57,854 wounded in Ukraine.