The German Army tested the Ukrainian digital battle management and situational awareness system DELTA during exercises in October and wants to develop it jointly with Ukraine and test its application within the Bundeswehr, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"Of course, we also benefit from the experience and expertise of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Last month, the German Army tested the Ukrainian Delta combat management system. Various European partners participated in these exercises. These exercises were made possible thanks to the active support of Ukrainian instructors and advisors," Pistorius said at the 37th meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The minister thanked his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhen Khmara and said that Germany supports the operation of the Delta system in Ukraine.

"Now we want to further develop it in cooperation with Ukraine and test its application within the Bundeswehr. These examples demonstrate, my friends, that Ukraine is an important partner in the field of security, and cooperation with it benefits us," he said.

DELTA is an ecosystem of military products that helps destroy enemy targets on a daily basis. It includes a mobile app, a military messenger, secure battlefield streaming, a digital map, tools for mission planning, and integration with other systems.

Thanks to this development by the Ministry of Defense's Innovation Center, military personnel plan operations and combat missions and exchange information on enemy troop deployments in a secure environment.

The system was developed in accordance with NATO standards. If necessary, we can already exchange data with partners in real time.

Since Ukraine is the first country in the world to use drones so extensively in combat, the Ministry of Defense is working to integrate various types of drones into DELTA.

This will help ensure the intelligent planning of drone operations – for example, determining which drones are best suited for engaging specific targets.