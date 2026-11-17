UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made "the greatest strategic miscalculation" by making Europe and NATO stronger in their support for Ukraine.

He made this statement on Tuesday at NATO headquarters following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent in Brussels.

Commenting on the results of the meeting, Streeting said: "That physical presentation of allied support for Ukraine demonstrates possibly the greatest strategic miscalculation Putin has made with his illegal war. Rather than a weaker Europe, a divided Europe, we actually see a stronger, larger, and more united NATO. And today, a country stepping up with new commitments to support Ukraine through this winter and into 2027."

According to him, "the message that we convey together unequivocally is that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. So I'm proud of the additional commitments that have been made today." However, the British Defense Secretary did not specify exactly what those commitments entail.

At the same time, Streeting said "there is more to do. And while it is always humbling to be thanked by President Zelensky [Zelenskyy addressed the meeting participants via video link] and other message that we heard around the conference hall today was actually our thanks. Our thanks to the Ukrainian people, our thanks to Ukraine's defense minister, and our thanks to Ukraine's president. Because their front line is the front line for freedom and democracy everywhere. And as much as we are all stepping up and stepping forward to provide more support to our Ukrainian friends, no one is giving more. No one is trying harder. No one is fighting harder in defense of freedom than Ukraine, her people, and her president. So actually, the honor is ours and the responsibility is ours as we stand together in support of freedom and democracy in Ukraine and everywhere," the British Defense Minister said.