U.S. Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby says that supporting the front lines and medium-range strikes are the most effective ways to ensure Ukraine's defense and end the war.

He outlined this U.S. position on Tuesday at NATO headquarters while speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, according to an Interfax-Ukraine's correspondent in Brussels.

Colby said that in October, "for the second consecutive month, Ukraine gained more territory than Russia, and Russian forces suffered their highest monthly casualty toll of the war."

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have rightly focused on defending the front lines, employing an innovative mid-range strike campaign, using novel drone technologies, and tactics to interdict logistics and deny Russian advances. This has proven very effective. It is our view that focusing on support, our support on the front lines, and on associated mid-range strikes, is the most effective way to enable Ukraine's defense, and thus to set the conditions for an end to the war," the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense said.

Colby also said "this is because a successful Ukrainian denial defense substantially reduces the gains which Moscow can expect from continuing the war."