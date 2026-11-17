With the onset of freezing temperatures, Russia may intensify its airstrikes on Kyiv, Odesa, and other major Ukrainian cities to provoke humanitarian disasters, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, calling for increased support for Ukraine, particularly military support.

"Russia will likely use winter as a weapon again. As soon as temperatures drop below zero, it will intensify its airstrikes even further to inflict maximum damage. Russia may deliberately attempt to provoke humanitarian disasters in Kyiv, Odesa, and other major cities to break the resistance of the Ukrainian people," Pistorius said at the 37th meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

He said that if Russia succeeds, the consequences will be catastrophic – both for Ukraine and for Europe. The minister called for preventing Russia from deliberately terrorizing Ukraine's civilian population with airstrikes.

"We must act jointly and decisively. We must strengthen sanctions, enlist the support of other partners, and close loopholes that allow them to be circumvented. We must redouble our diplomatic efforts. But above all, we must continue and increase our military support for Ukraine. Germany is taking the lead," Pistorius said.

He assured that Germany would provide further support to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as well as its ability to hold the front lines.

"Together with our partners – Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and others – we are using the PURL mechanism to finance the purchase of urgently needed air defense systems from the United States," the minister said.

At the same time, he said that Germany's support for Ukraine "has long since ceased to be a "one-sided game.""

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have combat experience. Its defense industry is efficient and innovative. All of this also contributes to our security. There are many examples of this. Germany and Ukraine are cooperating in the development and production of defense equipment. Such industrial cooperation brings significant benefits to both sides," Pistorius said.

As reported, the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format began at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was convened by the United Kingdom and Germany, which co-chair the Ramstein format. Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara will attend the meeting in Brussels. This is Khmara's first foreign visit as defense minister.

The 36th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format took place on September 9, 2026.