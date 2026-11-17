President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European partners to allocate EUR 21 billion in unused SAFE program funds to joint defense projects with Ukraine.

"I urge our European partners to take this into account when deciding how to allocate funds under the SAFE program. Currently, there are 21 billion euros in unspent SAFE funds – this money should be directed toward joint projects with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to increase funding for the production of Ukrainian drones, primarily to meet the needs of the front lines and to conduct special operations. According to him, the Minister of Defense and the Ukrainian team will present to partners specific financial needs and the opportunities opened up by the development of new types of weapons.

In addition, the president called on partners to fulfill the provisions of the NATO summit declaration in Ankara regarding the allocation of an additional EUR 8 billion to Ukraine this year. According to him, these funds will help cover the deficit in Ukraine's defense budget for the current year.