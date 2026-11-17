A member of parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko is convinced that the strike on the bridge – illegally built by Russian occupiers across the Kerch Strait – will motivate the Russian leadership to cease hostilities.

"Today, the Crimean Bridge received a large dose of Ukrainian love. So large, in fact, that the bridge couldn't even withstand it. And a 270-meter span collapsed into the Kerch Strait… The first dose of love went to the cruiser "Moscow." Today marks a historic second step. And I think this is a very effective way to motivate Putin to end the war. That is exactly what will happen," Poroshenko said during the handover of military equipment to the armed forces.

He said this operation was made possible by a unique combination of weapons systems, centered on the R-360 Neptune missile systems. "I am very proud that in 2017 we conducted successful tests, followed by launches in 2018-2019 and the task of forming four battalions," recalled the politician, who was head of the Ukrainian state at the time.

Poroshenko had previously stated that strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and producing modern weapons systems is one of the key conditions for compelling the Russian leadership to make peace.

As reported, the AFU General Staff confirmed that the vehicle span of the bridge across the Kerch Strait was destroyed on the night of November 17. The General Staff said the bridge was the main artery through which fuel, ammunition, equipment, and enemy personnel were transported to the peninsula and further south into Ukraine.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strike on the Kerch Bridge is a response to Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. "Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and Odesa region. We are rebuilding our infrastructure. But we also remind Russia that the war will always return to where it began," he said.