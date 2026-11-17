Ukraine needs another 40 F-16 fighter jets, as many aircraft are currently undergoing repairs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I am grateful to every country that is part of our Air Force coalition. Much has already been done. Thank you very much, but we need to do even more. In particular, we need another 40 F-16 fighter jets," Zelenskyy said while speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Tuesday.

At the same time, he called on European partners to consider the possibility of transferring Mirage aircraft to Ukraine, which can be deployed for combat missions more quickly than Rafale, since preparing to use the latter requires additional time and training.

"There are Mirage aircraft in Europe. Preparing to use Rafale requires time, training, and appropriate preparation. But the Mirage aircraft can be deployed right now. Europe can help us with this. Please make this decision," the president said.

He said Ukraine also needs a sufficient supply of ammunition for the aircraft already in service and called on partners to make this a priority.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine had offered Russia various paths to de-escalation; however, he said, the Russian side either rejects them or drags its feet.