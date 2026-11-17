Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed to Ukraine's partners that they exchange missiles ordered by Ukraine for interceptors for the Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems that are in their stockpiles.

"In addition, we have a very practical proposal: Ukraine needs interceptors for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems from the stocks you already have, and in return, we can provide you with new missiles that Ukraine has already ordered, as they are produced," Zelenskyy said while speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format on Tuesday.

The president said partners would receive newer weapons if they provided missiles to Ukraine now.

"We all understand that there are long waiting lists for new interceptor missiles, but we need them here and now, and you need to replenish your arsenal. So this is a way to solve our urgent problem and, at the same time, help you obtain new missiles for your own defense," he said.

The president also urged the United States not to delay the deliveries.