Sweden will provide approximately SEK 720 million (approximately EUR 64.67 million) in additional financial contributions to multilateral funds and initiatives to support Ukraine's defense.

According to the Swedish government, these financial contributions will be directed toward funds and initiatives aimed at supporting Ukraine's defense, primarily in the areas of air defense and long-range weapons.

"Sweden's support is long-term, extensive and based on Ukraine's needs. By providing additional support to initiatives related to supply of equipment and ammunition, we are meeting prioritised needs in Ukraine's defence against Russia's continued attacks. Sweden will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Minister for Defence Pål Jonson said.

Of the SEK 720 million, approximately SEK 200 million will be allocated to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. Through this initiative, the United States provides Ukraine with priority U.S. defense materiel as part of support packages funded by member countries and partners.

It is noted that this is the sixth time Sweden has contributed to the PURL. With this new contribution, Sweden has provided a total of $572 million to the initiative. Approximately SEK 180 million will be allocated to the Czech ammunition initiative.