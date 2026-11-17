The United Kingdom has announced a GBP 240 million ($316 million) aid package for Ukraine: more than 1,000 new air defense systems, which have proven their effectiveness against Russian jet-powered drones, will be supplied by the United Kingdom to strengthen Ukraine's defenses this winter.

According to the British government's website, Defense Minister Wes Streeting announced the new support today while co-chairing the 50-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The GBP 240 million aid package for Ukraine's air defense is part of the GBP 500 million announced in the budget to address urgent gaps in Ukraine's air defense this winter. The package includes more than 1,000 short-range air defense missiles and launchers. These systems have proven effective against Shahed jet-powered drones.

Deliveries to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will begin in the middle of December, building on the 400 surface-to-air missiles that the UK has already supplied to Ukraine ahead of winter. As part of this package, the United Kingdom will also supply more than a dozen air defense radars to help Ukraine detect incoming attacks, providing critical support for its defense throughout the winter.

The government said this support is being provided in response to direct requests from Ukraine's leaders and is part of a GBP 500 million aid package for Ukraine this winter, announced during the budget session, in addition to broader commitments to Ukraine totalling GBP 10 billion. The Prime Minister will outline the remainder of the support at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday.

"In Ukraine, President Putin uses winter as a weapon. That's why we must continue to convert our steadfast commitment for Ukraine into capability that will help defend against barbaric Russian attacks," the British defense minister said.

It is noted that the support includes missiles from Thales Belfast and air defense radars procured from the UK and Europe.

"Today's support pledge comes as the UK, alongside France, is currently leading the Multinational Force Ukraine's first major exercise in Poland this month. Exercise Koalicja tests how to move, protect and supply a force that would help rebuild Ukraine's Armed Forces once the fighting ends," the statement reads.