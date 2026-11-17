The 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format is beginning at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting was convened by the United Kingdom and Germany, which co-chair the Ramstein format. Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara will join the meeting in Brussels. This is Khmara's first foreign visit as Ukraine's defense minister.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join the meeting online, as he told reporters on Friday.

The 36th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format took place on September 9, 2026.