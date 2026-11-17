NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says Ukraine's strikes on the Kerch Bridge are a defense of the country against Russian aggression, which includes striking logistics hubs.

He commented on this to journalists on Tuesday at NATO headquarters before the start of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, according to Interfax-Ukraine's own correspondent in Brussels.

"I think it is important that Ukraine is defending itself, and that includes striking logistics hubs. That is inevitable. Of course, it remains to be established what exactly happened, but judging by the footage in the media, the operation was successful, although, again, we need to wait for accurate data on what exactly took place," the NATO secretary general said.

Commenting at journalists' request on another case of degraded Starshield and Starlink connectivity, Rutte assured that "the parties concerned are making every effort to restore everything to normal as soon as possible." "I know they are working on it. We are always ready to help if needed, but I can assure you that work is under way," he said.

Speaking about the Contact Group meeting itself, which will be chaired by German and British defense ministers Boris Pistorius and Wes Streeting, Rutte said that "while many people are making enormous efforts to establish peace in Ukraine, we must at the same time ensure that Ukrainians have everything they need to get through the winter and be as strong as possible during peace negotiations." "It is about continuing military support at the highest possible pace. I am fairly optimistic: judging by what I hear, good news should be expected this afternoon, so I think the meeting will go well," the NATO secretary general said.