Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty says he plans to announce new contributions by Ottawa to military aid for Ukraine at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's own correspondent in Brussels, McGuinty said on arriving Tuesday at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which will take place at NATO headquarters: "This 37th meeting, with 57 countries taking part, is an important moment for us. Canada certainly remains steadfast in its support of Ukraine. I will say more about the contributions we are announcing today later."

The Canadian minister said he considers it important that the talks between the U.S. and Russia "really deliver a full result." "It is extremely important that Europe and Ukraine be at the negotiating table. This is an important moment, especially given that a cold winter is approaching in Ukraine, so I look forward to today's discussions," he said.

Asked by journalists whether he thinks the Russians are ready to negotiate with the Europeans, McGuinty said: "I have seen some reports about the position the Russian side is voicing. I think that was predictable. I don't think it is serious. It can hardly be called negotiations conducted in good faith, although I myself do not sit at the negotiating table."

In this connection, he expressed hope that "in time we will be able to move to a format of real negotiations involving Europeans, Russians, Ukrainians, Americans, as well as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and NATO as a whole." "But for now, given the rhetoric coming from Moscow, it does not look serious," the Canadian defense minister said.