Two aircraft believed to be Russian entered Japan's airspace near Okinoshima island in Fukuoka prefecture on the morning of Nov 17, Japan's Defense Ministry said, adding that Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow and demands that such incidents not be repeated.

"Today one of the Russian aircraft is estimated to have violated the airspace over Japanese territorial waters northwest of Okinoshima, Fukuoka prefecture. In response, the Self-Defense Forces urgently scrambled fighter jets, issuing warnings in response," the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement stresses that the violation of Japan's airspace "by Russian aircraft is not only a serious violation of our sovereignty but also a threat to security and absolutely unacceptable. We have lodged extremely strong protests with the Russian government through diplomatic channels and strongly demanded measures to prevent a recurrence."

It was confirmed that the suspected Russian aircraft passed through the Tsushima Strait and then flew between Yonaguni island and Taiwan, reaching the Pacific Ocean. Each of the aircraft was over Japanese territorial waters for about three minutes.

According to Yonhap, citing the military, South Korea also scrambled fighter jets on the morning of Nov 17 in response to several Russian military aircraft. They were detected before entering the Korean air defense identification zone. The Russian aircraft later left it without violating the country's airspace.