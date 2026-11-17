Ukraine is ready to hold an exchange of prisoners of war in the coming weeks, but the timing will depend on the actions of the Russian side and the American representatives' communication with it, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine will pass our proposals on the exchange to the American side, we are already communicating through intelligence channels. Ukraine is ready to deliver a result in the coming weeks. The timing of this agreement depends on the pace of the Russian side and the American team's communication with them," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.