Ukraine has proposed humanitarian operations in 10 more localities in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, along the lines of the operation in Oleshky, and the Ukrainian team will discuss the proposal with American mediators, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine has proposed another 10 localities in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions that need a similar humanitarian operation. Our team will discuss this with American mediators," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

The president stressed the importance of the U.S. agreeing with Moscow on expanding the trilateral negotiating format and including European representatives, in particular the E5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Poland), as well as the European Commission, the European Council and NATO.

"Ukraine is coordinating with all our partners in Europe, and we will continue to work at all levels so that Europe is a strong participant in the negotiations, as we agreed with America," the president said.