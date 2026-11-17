Ukrzaliznytsia JSC will organize a transfer to broad-gauge suburban trains, so that passengers can travel from Chop to Mukachevo and back, in connection with restrictions on the movement of trains of the Hungarian carrier MAV on the Budapest-Mukachevo route to Chop station.

"This security decision is linked to today's Russian attack on an enterprise in Mukachevo. The railway infrastructure was not under attack," Ukrzaliznytsia said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The overnight train on the Budapest-Mukachevo-Kyiv route operated by Ukrzaliznytsia will continue to run on its usual route.

Separately, UZ added that talks with the Hungarian side on resuming train service to Mukachevo in the coming days are continuing.

Until then, passengers will be provided with a transfer connection.

According to the UZ statement, the railway infrastructure and employees were not hurt in the attack.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said that, because of Russian attacks, Budapest is suspending rail service with Ukraine for two days (Nov 17-18).

According to the Hungarian prime minister, a train that had arrived from Hungary was in Mukachevo at the time of the attack. The Hungarian crew was taken off the train. Because of the danger, the Hungarian authorities decided to suspend rail service between Ukraine and Hungary for two days, Nov 17 and 18.

Russian Shahed drones attacked Zakarpattia in the morning. One of the drones hit industrial premises on the outskirts of Mukachevo. According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or casualties.