UK Defense Minister Wes Streeting has called Ukraine's strikes on the Kerch Bridge an 'example of ingenuity.'

"I think we have just seen another example of Ukrainian ingenuity and Ukraine's unwavering determination to defend itself against Russian aggression," he said in Brussels on Tuesday as he arrived at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which London will co-chair with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Streeting stressed that allies and partners stand "shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in this struggle."

Speaking about expectations of the American side in terms of aid to Ukraine, Streeting noted that the United States "plays an important role in supporting Ukraine." "This is seen in intelligence sharing, mobilizing resources and, especially importantly, in President Trump's personal contribution to the diplomatic process. We are working very closely with our American allies in this area. We hope that peace can be achieved and this catastrophic war brought to an end, but the terms must be acceptable to Ukraine, and Britain will support Ukraine to the very end," the minister explained.

In this connection, he expressed confidence that during the visit of U.S. Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby "there will be an opportunity to discuss broader European security issues and, from the UK's perspective, the importance of security in the Atlantic and the High North."

Streeting believes that "there can be no decisions about Europe without Europe itself." "During my visits to European capitals in recent weeks, including meetings with representatives of the European Commission, I was struck by how united we Europeans are. We are stepping up efforts to protect our continent: increasing defense spending, deepening cooperation in both the military and economic spheres. We are acting together as Europeans, and that also applies to those European countries that are not members of the European Union," the UK defense minister said.

He also welcomed the European Union's growing "activity, especially on supporting Ukraine." "This is certainly worthy of approval. As the prime minister (Andy Burnham - IF-U) recently noted, we see the European Union as an extremely important partner for the United Kingdom," Streeting added.