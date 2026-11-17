UK Defense Minister Wes Streeting expects new commitments to provide Kyiv with air defense systems to be announced at the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

He said this in Brussels on Tuesday as he arrived at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which he will co-chair with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"Today I expect to hear a number of announcements from Ukraine's allies. In particular, on behalf of the United Kingdom, I will announce new commitments relating primarily to air defense," the British minister said.

Streeting stressed that "a lot has been done already, but there is even more work ahead." "But what makes these meetings special is that the participants have come here bringing much more than just warm words of support. Today we are here to turn the commitments of Ukraine's allies into real capabilities for Ukrainian forces on the front line," he said.

The UK defense minister believes that "this year has been catastrophic for Putin's war." "At the same time, it has been very hard for the Ukrainian people too. That is why Britain and all of Ukraine's allies will stand by it for as long as it takes. That is what we will be working on today," he added.

"The front line remains unchanged, and Ukraine continues to show extraordinary resilience, courage and ingenuity. So today's goal is to mobilize allied support again to help Ukraine get through an inevitably difficult winter and also to look ahead, all the way to 2027. We all have an interest in achieving a peaceful settlement and ending this conflict on terms acceptable to Ukraine. No decisions on Ukraine can be made without Ukraine itself, and Britain and our allies will support Ukraine to the end," Streeting said.

The minister expressed hope that today's meeting will be productive and will let Ukraine's allies "turn the commitments they have made into real capabilities to protect the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin's barbaric aggression."