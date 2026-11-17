Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said that, following Russian attacks, Budapest was suspending rail services with Ukraine for two days, November 17–18.

"Recently, a 300-metre Russian drone fell near the railway station in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region. Today and tomorrow, we will suspend rail services between Hungary and Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday following the Russian attack on Zakarpattia.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, a train that had arrived from Hungary was at Mukachevo railway station at the time of the attack. The Hungarian crew was evacuated from the train. Due to the security threat, the Hungarian authorities decided to suspend rail services between Ukraine and Hungary for two days, November 17 and 18.

As reported, Russian Shahed drones attacked Zakarpattia in the morning. One of the unmanned aerial vehicles struck industrial premises on the outskirts of Mukachevo. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or casualties.