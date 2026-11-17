Damage to the road section of the Kerch Bridge, with a span collapsing into the water, will lead to prolonged disruptions to shipping through the strait and negatively affect the future operations of ports in the Sea of Azov, river ports on the Don and Volga, as well as prevent the movement of small vessels and boats belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and Caspian Flotilla, according to Mykhailo Honchar, President of the Center for Global Studies Strategy XXI.

"The cascading effect of the destruction of the road section of the Kerch Bridge lies not only in the damage itself, but also in the disruption of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal. And that is not all," Honchar wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the Kerch Strait is 4.5 km wide at its narrowest point, but its navigable fairway, in the form of a channel, is only 120 metres wide. Therefore, damage to the bridge at this particular location makes it impossible for river-sea vessels to leave ports in the Sea of Azov, as well as river ports on the Don and Volga. It also prevents boats and small vessels belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and Caspian Flotilla from moving between Novorossiysk and Kaspiysk.

Honchar also noted that restrictions on shipping would create long-term obstacles to the transportation of oil products from the Middle Volga, Kama and Don rivers, as well as grain cargoes intended for export to third countries, by river-sea vessels.

"Russian Railways will not be able to handle the diversion of some of this cargo traffic to other ports," the expert believes.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a bridge span during the night of November 17 on the bridge illegally built by Russian occupiers across the Kerch Strait. The General Staff stressed that the bridge had been the main artery through which fuel, ammunition, military equipment and personnel were transported to the peninsula and further into southern Ukraine.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the strike on the Kerch Bridge was a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kyiv and the Odesa region. We are rebuilding our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began," he stressed.