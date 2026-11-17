Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said that partner countries had announced EUR 70 million in funding for demining Ukrainian territories.

"At the UMAC 2026 International Mine Action Conference in Brussels, partner countries announced EUR 70 million in funding for demining Ukrainian territories. I am grateful to the Netherlands, Norway, the EU and Finland for this important support. It will help return land to safe use more quickly and restore the operations of agricultural producers, businesses and communities," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine surveyed and returned more than 40,000 square kilometres of land to use in 2023–2025, with a further 5,000 square kilometres cleared this year.

"At the same time, intensive Russian attacks continue to make this work more difficult. Ukraine is implementing its National Mine Action Strategy through 2033 and a programme for demining agricultural land with EU support under the Ukraine Facility. I called on our partners to coordinate funding with the government, involve Ukrainian companies and technologies, and plan demining alongside the reconstruction of housing, roads and businesses," Koretsky stressed.

He also proposed launching joint programmes for other countries by combining Ukraine's experience and technologies with the resources of its partners.

"We plan to present the first results at the next UMAC conference in Lithuania. I am grateful to all our partners who are helping restore safety to Ukrainian land," the prime minister added.