Three districts of Kyiv (Darnytsky, Obolonsky and Podilsky) will be switched to backup heating supply after heating mains were damaged during Russia's overnight attack on the South and North bridges, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported.

"Russia's attack overnight on November 17 damaged the heating mains of the North and South bridges. Kyivteploenergo is switching some consumers in the Darnytsky, Obolonsky and Podilsky districts to backup heating supply," the KCSA said in a Telegram statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that the Kurенivka, Obolon, Osokorky and Pozniaky neighbourhoods were already being switched to alternative heat sources. Heating supply to buildings is gradually being restored.

The KCSA warned that consumers in these areas would temporarily be without hot water while repair work is underway.