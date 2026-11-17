Between 6:00 p.m. on Monday and 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Ukraine’s defense forces shot down three guided air-launched missiles and 208 out of 306 drones launched by the occupiers, including 48 jet-powered UAVs, as well as loitering munitions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, as of 12:00, the downing or suppression of three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-launched missiles, three Banderol/Dan-T units, and 205 enemy UAVs, including 48 jet-powered models, Gerbera drones, and other types has been confirmed. Information regarding cruise missiles and 60 additional strike UAVs is currently being verified," the message reads.

At the same time, enemy aerial attacks resulted in hits at 44 locations. The adversary attacked Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, and S-400 ballistic missiles, Iskander-K cruise missiles, and Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-launched missiles, the exact quantities of which have not been specified, as well as 306 strike UAVs. These included Shahed drones (92 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, S8000 Banderol/Dan-T units, and Parodiya (Parody) decoy drones.

"The attack is ongoing; please follow safety protocols!" the Air Force emphasized.