Heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies have warned of various information operations aimed at undermining public trust in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in connection with the investigations under Operation Carthage.

"After the second 'Carthage' operation and all these developments, I would assess the situation as follows: we have so many enemies now that we are in the most dangerous situation in the entire history of our existence," NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said on Tuesday at the "Resilience in Action: People, Rights, State" forum in Kyiv.

He stressed: "Many clans, financial and industrial groups, and political forces are openly hostile towards us. They will use every opportunity to undermine NABU and SAPO's main weapon – public trust."

Kryvonos urged Ukrainians not to lose faith in the anti-corruption agencies. "For our part, we will keep the public informed and continue our work," the NABU director assured.

He also added that civil society could engage with the authorities on the necessary reforms, since "when this voice is loud enough, there is no room for manoeuvring or debate over whether, in the 11th convocation, we will vote to grant the SAPO chief the authority to register cases involving members of parliament, or whether we will wait another 30 years."

"As for 'Carthage-2', about two months ago, I was, so to speak, strongly advised not to pursue this investigation and to bring it to a halt," SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko said in turn.

He assured that the investigation would continue. "We will try to identify everyone involved in the activities of these [groups] and drug cartels, including those from the Security Service, so to speak," Klymenko noted.

The NABU director concluded: "The threat is entirely real. And we more or less already understand the plan. Now all this nonsense will begin about Russian influence, about an information operation and other such rubbish. Certain political forces and individual politicians are already joining in. So just follow the developments closely, assess information critically ... and let us bring this case to its conclusion. There will be plenty more interesting developments."