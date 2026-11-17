Ukraine’s State Customs Service has temporarily reassigned 1,213 customs officials, including 187 senior staff members, as part of a planned personnel rotation.

The personnel changes currently cover 59 border checkpoints across the country, the agency said on Telegram on Tuesday. The largest-scale rotation is taking place along the western border, at the Lviv, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi customs offices, which face the heaviest workload due to substantial trade flows with European Union countries.

The periodic rotation mechanism, provided for under the National Revenue Strategy through 2030, involves transfers either within the same customs office or to another one. Reassignments take into account employees’ professional skills and are made only with their consent, as stipulated in their contracts. Customs office heads report the results of the personnel changes to the head of the State Customs Service.

The agency said the rotation is intended to distribute workloads more evenly, broaden employees’ professional experience across different areas of customs work and prevent the formation of lasting informal ties between customs officials and foreign trade operators, thereby reducing corruption risks.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on customs service reform on October 17, 2024. It provides for the rotation of customs officials, integrity checks and lifestyle monitoring, as well as the possibility of conducting psychophysiological examinations using polygraphs.