The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported a strike on one of Russia’s largest petrochemical complexes—Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, located in Bashkortostan, 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine.

"On the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a strike on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan, located 1,500 kilometers from the border. Following the hit, explosions occurred on the facility's premises, and a fire broke out," the General Staff stated on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is noted that the Salavat facility is no ordinary plant; it is one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes, with a processing capacity of approximately 10 million tonnes of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, lubricants, and other products that support the Russian economy and military sector. "Therefore, the fire in Salavat means less fuel for the tanks, trucks, and aircraft fighting against Ukraine, and less money to fund Russia’s continued war," the General Staff emphasized.

Separately, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported that the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery in Ufa (Bashkortostan) was struck on November 17 by operators from the 1st Separate Center for Unmanned Systems.

The facility is part of the Bashneft oil refining complex in Ufa. Its capacity is approximately 10 million tonnes of oil per year, with a refining depth reaching 98.4%. The plant produces high-octane gasoline, diesel fuel, liquefied gases, and other refined petroleum products.

The Ufa complex as a whole comprises three large oil refineries with a combined capacity of up to 23.5 million tonnes per year, making it a significant component of the Russian Federation’s fuel infrastructure.