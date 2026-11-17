Detectives from the main investigative unit of Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security (BES) have uncovered a large-scale illicit cigarette factory in Zhytomyr region, producing cigarettes disguised as products of well-known international brands and generating more than UAH 1 billion in monthly illegal revenue.

BES Director Oleksandr Tsyvinsky said on Telegram on Tuesday that the factory had the capacity to produce up to 300,000 packs of cigarettes a day, or as many as 9 million packs a month.

“Two production lines, 123,000 packs of cigarettes, 39 boxes of tobacco and property worth more than UAH 120 million in total were seized,” he wrote.

According to investigators, a group of individuals had set up two automated production lines in a warehouse, each with a capacity of about 2,000 cigarettes per minute. The lines enabled the full production and packaging cycle, without excise tax stamps.

The facility was equipped with industrial generators, technical equipment, stocks of raw materials and accommodation for workers, allowing it to operate virtually around the clock.

“While legal manufacturers invest in production and pay taxes, illicit factories profit from the illegal cigarette trade. This creates unequal competition and harms the legitimate market. Our task is therefore not simply to shut down the factory, but to dismantle the scheme behind its operation,” Tsyvinsky said.

Detectives are identifying everyone involved in organising the illegal production, as well as the sources of raw materials and distribution channels for the finished products.

The criminal investigation is being conducted under Articles 199, 204, 28 and 229 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, covering the counterfeiting and circulation of excise tax stamps, illegal production and distribution of excisable goods, offences committed by a group of persons, and unlawful use of trademarks.

The BES said the pretrial investigation was being conducted under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office.