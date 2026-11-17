President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty, the need for additional measures to protect infrastructure facilities from Russian drones.

"I also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces the need for additional solutions to protect infrastructure, energy, and industrial facilities in certain regions from Russian drones, specifically in areas where there are currently insufficient defensive forces, assets, or interception lines to shoot down Shahed drones. I have instructed that this issue be prepared for consideration by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff," Zelenskyy wrote following a conference call on Tuesday.

The President also received a report from Minister of Health Viktor Liashko regarding the organization of emergency medical services in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, and other cities where the Russian Federation is attempting to disrupt transport links. Zelenskyy emphasized that there must be clear guarantees ensuring the uninterrupted operation of all such services.

Furthermore, following a meeting held yesterday with representatives of the agricultural sector, the President discussed specific measures to support the export of Ukrainian agricultural products with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky.

"We have already determined exactly what needs to be done. I expect to receive an answer from government officials this week regarding the specific timeline for the implementation of these support measures. There is no time to wait," the President stressed.