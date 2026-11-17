Russian forces launched four ballistic missiles at the South Bridge and three at the North Bridge in Kyiv overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a conference call on Tuesday.

"There was a separate briefing on the logistics situation following the strikes on the bridges in Kyiv. Four ballistic missiles were fired at the South Bridge and three at the North Bridge overnight. We have identified the necessary personnel and equipment, as well as the timeframe for repairs," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president also said that energy workers, repair crews, emergency responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other relevant services were working in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions to deal with the aftermath of Russia's strike on the power grid.

"As of now, there are significant power outages in these three regions. We received a briefing on restoring power to critical infrastructure and the timeframe for reinstating scheduled power supply," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, he also discussed with government officials the implementation of an emergency support programme for Ukrainian logistics, which had been agreed upon with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported on the European Commission's initial decisions, and further steps were outlined.

In addition, the president instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to prepare decisions on reorganising transport flows, including developing alternative transport arrangements and routes and providing for the deployment of additional resources depending on how the situation develops.