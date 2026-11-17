Overnight into Tuesday, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), preliminarily identified as a Geran-2 type, attacked the village of Chervona Khvylia in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, resulting in the deaths of two people.

"Two people were killed: a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Two homes were destroyed, and approximately six others sustained damage," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to the office, at approximately 8:05 a.m. in the village of Lukashivka, located within Blyzniuky territorial community of Lozova district, a Russian UAV (preliminarily identified as a Molniya type) struck an open area. The asphalt surface of a road was damaged. A 59-year-old woman was hospitalized with soft-tissue contusions to her face and abdomen, as well as a laceration on her right thigh.

At 11:25 a.m. in Slobozhanske, Chuhuyiv district, a Russian jet-powered UAV, preliminarily identified as a Geran-4 type, struck a food kiosk that was closed at the time. A fire broke out. A 62-year-old woman was hospitalized with burns.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into these incidents as potential war crimes (under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).