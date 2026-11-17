A Russian FPV drone attacked a gas station complex in Dnipropetrovsk region on November 16, JSC Ukrnafta reported.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. The main structures, including the cashier area, as well as equipment, were damaged. We will be able to provide an accurate assessment of the restoration work at a later date," said Bohdan Kukura, Chairman of the Board of Ukrnafta.

According to him, Russia has deliberately targeted more than 150 gas stations operated by the UKRNAFTA network throughout 2026.

UKRNAFTA is restoring the affected facilities and continues its operations.