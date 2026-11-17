Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara emphasized the inevitability and legitimacy of the Defense Forces' strike on the bridge illegally built by Russian occupiers across the Kerch Strait, describing it as a response to attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges, according to a statement published on the Defence Ministry's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Over the past few months, Russia has deliberately targeted our bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv and the Odesa region, believing this gave it an advantage. Today, we responded in kind. This is a direct response to the terror inflicted on our infrastructure. And what is particularly important is that the strike was carried out exclusively with Ukrainian weapons, using our technologies and our own solutions. I thank our weapons manufacturers, the Defense Forces, the Security Service and everyone involved in planning and carrying out this operation," Khmara said.

The statement emphasized that the strike was another systematic step in the strategy of compelling Russia to agree to a just peace.

"The road section of the Kerch Bridge has been hit, with its central arch and spans collapsing, while the railway section has sustained critical damage. The short supply route from Russian territory has been destroyed," the statement said.

As reported, Russian occupation forces launched ballistic missile attacks on Dnipro, Pavlohrad and Kyiv overnight into Tuesday, with two bridges reported to have been hit. Reports of a strike by Ukraine's Defense Forces on the bridge across the Kerch Strait emerged later that night. Photographs from the scene show the arch of the bridge's road section lying in the water, with one of its spans also destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the span and arch of the bridge's road section, as well as damage to its railway section. The General Staff also emphasized that the bridge had been the main artery through which fuel, ammunition, military equipment and personnel were transported to the peninsula and further into southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strike on the Kerch Bridge was a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kyiv and the Odesa region. We are rebuilding our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began," he emphasized.