The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has confirmed reports of the destruction of a span of the bridge illegally built by Russian occupiers across the Kerch Strait overnight on November 17.

"Powerful explosions rang out over the strait. The arch and span of the bridge's road section collapsed. The road section is out of service, and no vehicle can cross it. The railway section is still standing, but its arch has already been damaged," the General Staff said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

It noted that this was the result of a joint, multi-stage operation by Ukrainian servicemen that had been carried out over several weeks.

"The Defense Forces gradually neutralized air defense systems, electronic warfare assets and radar systems in order to deliver a final, comprehensive strike using weapons developed in Ukraine," the statement said.

The General Staff also emphasized that the bridge had been the main artery through which fuel, ammunition, military equipment and personnel were transported to the peninsula and further into southern Ukraine.

"In the autumn, the bridges across Chonhar and in Henichesk were brought down. Now it is the turn of the Kerch Bridge. The number of land routes available to the occupiers to reach Crimea is steadily decreasing. Every hour that the bridge remains out of service means that Russian forces in the south are receiving less of what they need to wage war," the statement said.

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces specified that operators of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center and the 7th Deep Strike Center of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Magyar's Birds" took part in the combined operation targeting the bridge across the Kerch Strait overnight on November 17.

"USF units carried out missions to strike designated targets, overload enemy air defense systems and relay signals to facilitate the final missile strike on the bridge," the statement said.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) also reported that, as a result of a successful multi-stage special operation targeting the bridge across the Kerch Strait, one of its metal arches and the road span beneath it had been completely destroyed. The railway section of the bridge had also sustained preliminary damage.

"Overall, the operation lasted about a month and consisted of seven stages. First, the SBU and the Defense Forces systematically knocked out enemy air defense systems. Direct strikes against the bridge followed. Some of these were carried out independently by the SBU. At the final stage, other components of Ukraine's Defense Forces joined the Security Service. SBU Alpha special forces struck the road section of the Crimean Bridge with Palianytsia missile drones, after which it collapsed into the water," the agency said in a Telegram post.

The SBU noted that this was the fourth time the Security Service had struck the Crimean Bridge.

"October 2022: the SBU blew up a truck loaded with explosives on the bridge. July 2023: the SBU's Sea Baby naval drones attacked the supports of the Crimean Bridge. June 2025: the SBU mined the supports of the illegal structure. The explosion occurred underwater," the agency reported.

The SBU emphasized that its latest successful special operation had once again demonstrated that no Russian security systems could guarantee the safety of the occupiers' illegal infrastructure.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Forces were exercising their right to self-defense, as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

"They are systematically undermining the enemy's military and economic potential and compelling Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.