The strike on the bridge crossing, which Russian occupiers illegally built across the Kerch Strait, is a response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine, all units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces involved, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff, and all our weapons manufacturers for an unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, illustrating the post with a video of a strike on the bridge crossing the Kerch Strait that took place overnight into Tuesday.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side had repeatedly proposed de-escalation steps to the Russian Federation, but in response to all proposals, they heard only resounding refusals.

“Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and the Odesa region. We are restoring our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began. Ukraine’s defensive capabilities are strong and will remain so, and we will never leave terror against our cities and people unanswered,” the President stressed.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the bridge crossing that was struck is the primary military crossing point from the territory of the Russian Federation into Ukrainian Crimea.

“This is the result of the seventh stage of an operation carried out over several weeks, developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our warriors gradually destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective. For this, they used Dovbush, Vendetta, Da Vinci, Sichen, Mich-2000, Ruta, Palianytsia, An-197, FP-1, FP-5 Flamingo, and R-360 Neptune. Today, at the key stage, the Palianytsia drones performed exceptionally well, striking the road section of the bridge, while Neptune missiles, Ruta drones, and FP-5 drones struck the railway section. Using Flamingo, our warriors carried out a precision-guided strike – and the communications uplink worked flawlessly until the very last seconds,” he said.

Zelenskyy thanked the SBU soldiers, all Defense Forces, intelligence, and every weapons manufacturer, “effectively used to defend Ukraine, Ukrainians, and our national interests.”

As reported, Russian occupiers launched ballistic missile attacks on Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and Kyiv overnight into Tuesday, with hits recorded on two bridges. Subsequently, reports emerged during the night that the Defense Forces had struck the bridge across the Kerch Strait. Photographs from the scene show that the arch of the bridge's roadway section has fallen into the water, and one of the bridge spans has also been destroyed.